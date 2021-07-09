36-year-old woman killed in Chilton County crash

Traffic News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A car crash took the life of a 36-year-old woman Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Department of Public Safety, Ashley L. Martin, 36, was fatally injured when the 2007 Lexus IS she was driving was struck by a 2007 Toyota Tundra, driven my Floyd Steven Penley, 62, of Clanton, just after 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Martin was transported to UAB hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The crash occurred on I-65 north, 12 miles north of Jemison, in Chilton County.

ALEA is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

Central AL Traffic & Roadway Headlines

More Traffic