36-year-old woman killed in Chilton County crash

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A car crash took the life of a 36-year-old woman Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Department of Public Safety, Ashley L. Martin, 36, was fatally injured when the 2007 Lexus IS she was driving was struck by a 2007 Toyota Tundra, driven my Floyd Steven Penley, 62, of Clanton, just after 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Martin was transported to UAB hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The crash occurred on I-65 north, 12 miles north of Jemison, in Chilton County.

ALEA is investigating the crash.