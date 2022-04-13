CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says one person was killed in a single-vehicle accident Wednesday morning.

35-year-old James Newton Thursby of Bremen was killed when his 2004 BMW 325I left the road and struck a tree.

Authorities say Thursby was not wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA says the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Alabama 91 near Colony Road, about four miles north of Arkadelphia in Cullman County.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate the crash.