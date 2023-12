TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — An Odenville woman is dead after a single vehicle crash occurred Friday night.

33-year-old Heather Marie Underwood was a passenger in a motor vehicle that crashed into a tree at 7:14 p.m. at mile marker 139 on I-59 South.

She was taken to UAB Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 8:22 p.m.

The Trussville Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.