3-vehicle crash kills 46-year-old Talladega man, injures 2 others

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A crash involving three vehicles has claimed the life of one man and injured two others.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that at approximately 6:34 p.m. Thursday, a 2006 Ford Explorer driven by Lincoln resident Kelvin Parez Groce, 48, struck a 2003 Ford Windstar and 2017 Toyota Rav 4. The driver of the Windstar, Charles Lavelle Bolt, 46, was killed. The driver of the Rav 4, Michael Allen Hilyer, 58 and of Sylacauga, suffered injuries along with a passenger in the car. They were both transported to Regional Medical Center in Anniston.

ALEA continues to investigate the crash.