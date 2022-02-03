BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Three people were transported to the hospital Thursday evening after a two-vehicle accident on I-59 near Roebuck left one of the cars overturned.

Captain Bryan Harrell with Birmingham Fire and Rescue said that the accident happened on I-59 North at the 4th Avenue exit in Roebuck. He said that two cars were involved, with one having two occupants and the other having one.

All three people involved in the accident were transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.