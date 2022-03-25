CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — The Childersburg Fire and Rescue Department is investigating a crash Friday morning that injured three individuals.

The crash occurred on Coleman Road just off of Highway 280 around 10 a.m. Once on the scene, first responders found three injured individuals and the vehicle was tipped over onto its side and fully engulfed in flames.

Crews tended to the victims and proceeded to extinguish the fire. Once the fire was out, one of the injured people was airlifted to UAB Trauma and the other two were taken via ambulance to a local hospital. Their conditions have not been released.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the accident at this time as well.