3 dead in weekend wreck on I-65 in Chilton County

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Cpl. Jess Thorton Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, there was a three-vehicle crash on I-65 at Mile Marker 224 this past Saturday. The wreck occurred just after 5:30 a.m.

Three people were killed in the collision. One victim was identified to be 26-year-old Brittany Clark of Clanton, Alabama.

The crash is still under investigation. ALEA is working to identify the other victims.

Clark’s family has set up a GoFundMe for funeral arrangements, to donate click here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

