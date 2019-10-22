3 dead in weekend wreck on I-65 in Chilton County

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Cpl. Jess Thorton Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, there was a three-vehicle crash on I-65 at Mile Marker 224 this past Saturday. The wreck occurred just after 5:30 a.m.
Three people were killed in the collision. One victim was identified to be 26-year-old Brittany Clark of Clanton, Alabama.
The crash is still under investigation. ALEA is working to identify the other victims.
Clark’s family has set up a GoFundMe for funeral arrangements, to donate click here.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Latest Stories
- JPMorgan wants hire people with criminal backgrounds
- Loughlin, 10 other parents charged anew in college scandal
- Suspect charged in Cullman County triple shooting and stabbing, victims identified
- ‘America is running away’: Syrian withdrawal turns chaotic
- Birmingham council approves developer for Ramsay-McCormack building project