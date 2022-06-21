TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 29-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa early Saturday morning.

According to Tuscaloosa Police, a motorist called 911 around 2 a.m. to report that a vehicle had struck a pole and caught fire at the intersection of Jack Warner and Randall Way. Officers arrived to find the vehicle’s driver, Michael Aaron Lax, had died at the scene of the crash.

Police said Lax’s family, who reside in Virginia, were notified.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.