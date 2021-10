WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A crash in Walker County claimed the life of a Jasper man Friday night, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Ryan Knight was fatally injured when the 2005 Volvo S60 he was driving left the roadway and struck a concrete pillar. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. on Third Street, about one mile north of Sipsey.

Officers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.