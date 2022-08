CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Bremen man was killed after a single-vehicle crash occurred early Friday morning in Cullman County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Blake Lee Baker, 26, was killed after his Toyota Corolla left the roadway along Cullman County Road 310 just after midnight and then struck a ditch and a tree.

Troopers pronounced Baker dead on the scene.

No other information has been released at this time. The cause of the crash is under investigation by ALEA.