25-year-old woman, child killed in Cleburne County car accident

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 25-year-old woman and a child were killed in a car accident in Cleburne County Wednesday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The accident occurred on Interstate 20 near the 195 mile marker in Cleburne County.

Diana Santana-Palacios, 25, and a 21-month-old child died when the Ford Expedition they were travelling in struck a Peterbilt tractor-trailer driven by an Anniston man.

No other information is available at this time. State troopers are investigating the incident.