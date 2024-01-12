TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle in Tuscaloosa Thursday night.

Tuscaloosa Police officers responded to the 200 block of Skyland Boulevard East at 8 p.m. on Thursday. Upon arrival, they found a 22-year-old woman unresponsive.

The woman was transported to DCH Regional Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

According to the Tuscaloosa Police, the woman, who lived in Fosters, had been at a nearby laundromat with family members. The driver and passenger of the vehicle told investigators that they were traveling west on Skyland Boulevard when she walks out into the street.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit conducting an investigation.

No further information is available at this time.