TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old Duncanville man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night.

According to the Alabama Law Enforecment Agency, Samuel R. Ellis was fatally injured when he was struck by a vehicle around 9:40 p.m. on U.S. 82 near the 55 mile marker.

No other information is available at this time, as Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate.