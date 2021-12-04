20-year-old woman dead, 1 injured following crash in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a crash that left a 20-year-old Quinton woman dead and a juvenile injured Friday night.

Lilian G. Duncan was injured when the 2013 Hyundai Elantra she was driving rear-ended a 1995 Chevy C1500. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A juvenile passenger in Duncan’s car was also injured in the crash. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The crash occurred around 5:12 p.m. on Alabama 269.

ALEA Troopers with the Highway Patrol Division are investigating.

