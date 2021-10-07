2 women killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-459 in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A multi-vehicle crash on I-459 in Bessemer resulted in the deaths of two women Thursday morning.

According to the Bessemer Police Department, the crash occurred just before 8:30 p.m. on the northbound lanes near mile marker 6. Both victims were in separate vehicles.

The crash led to road closures but have since been reopened. A preliminary investigation suggests one of the vehicles crossed the median and struck the second vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.

No other information has been released at this time.