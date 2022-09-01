TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police are investigating a traffic accident that left one person dead Thursday afternoon.

According to TPD spokesperson Stephanie Taylor, police received calls of a collision involving two vehicles at the intersection of Greensboro Avenue and Investigator Dornell Cousette Street (10th Avenue) at 11:57 a.m.

The driver of a Kia Optima was turning left from Greensboro to Cousette Street when the car struck a Mitsubishi Lancer traveling south on Greensboro. The driver of the Lancer, a 53-year-old man from Tuscaloosa, suffered fatal injuries. Paramedics examined the Kia driver at the scene, but he did not require further medical attention.

TPD’s Accident Reconstruction Unit is investigating the circumstances of the collision.