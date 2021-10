LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is investigating a fatal head-on crash Wednesday night in Lowndes County that killed two people.

The victims have been identified as Michael Stevenson, 23, and Meichele Parker, 52. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to ALEA, Stevenson was driving along I-65 near mile marker 153 when Parker’s vehicle traveled in the wrong direction and struck Stevenson head-on.

No other information is available at this time.