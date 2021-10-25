2 killed in early morning Gadsden crash

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people were killed in an early morning crash in Gadsden on Saturday.

According to Gadsden Police, a 2019 Chevrolet Cruze and a 2016 Chevrolet Corvette were involved in a crash near Highway 411 and Moragne Ave. around 1:00 a.m. Both vehicles were occupied by two people.

Police said the occupants of one of the vehicles were dead when paramedics arrived.

The occupants of the other vehicle sustained injuries and were taken to local hospitals for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

No further information is currently available as police continue to investigate.