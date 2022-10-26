CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash in Cullman County claimed the lives of two people Wednesday afternoon.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Charles Johnson, 71, and Connie Johnson, 74, were both injured when their Chevrolet Cruze was hit by a Hyundai Sonata. The Johnson’s were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred at around 1:30 p.m. on Alabama 157 near the nine-mile marker, two miles east of West Point.

Nothing else is available as ALEA continues to investigate.