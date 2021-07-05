2 killed, 3 injured in Pickens County crash

Traffic News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people were killed in a Pickens County car crash Sunday morning that also sent 3 others to the hospital.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a 2018 Dodge Ram driven by Gary Randall Carver, 59, of Gordo, collided with a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a Northport teen just before 6 a.m. Sunday.

Carver and a teen passenger in the Silverado were both pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet and two other teen passengers were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

The crash occurred on Alabama 159 near the four mile marker, approximately four miles north of Gordo.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

Central AL Traffic & Roadway Headlines

More Traffic