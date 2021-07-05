2 killed, 3 injured in Pickens County crash

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people were killed in a Pickens County car crash Sunday morning that also sent 3 others to the hospital.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a 2018 Dodge Ram driven by Gary Randall Carver, 59, of Gordo, collided with a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a Northport teen just before 6 a.m. Sunday.

Carver and a teen passenger in the Silverado were both pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet and two other teen passengers were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

The crash occurred on Alabama 159 near the four mile marker, approximately four miles north of Gordo.

The crash is under investigation.