BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two drivers that were killed in a fatal car accident in Fultondale Tuesday morning have been identified.

According to Fultondale Police Chief D.P. Smith, two vehicles collided head-on around 8 a.m. near the corner of Carson Road and Indian Valley Road. Both vehicles carried a driver and passenger.

One driver, 29-year-old Chelsea Symone Holmes, died at the scene of the accident while the other driver, 77-year-old Jo Ann D. Startley, died after being taken to UAB Hospital.

However, the passenger in each vehicle survived. One adult passenger was taken to UAB Hospital and a child passenger was taken to Children’s of Alabama. Smith said their conditions are unknown as of Tuesday morning.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.