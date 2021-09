TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people are dead and two others injures after a car accident in Tuscaloosa.

According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at Wildwood Drive and University Boulevard East just after 3 a.m. Two people died at the scene and two others have been treated for injuries.

TPD expects portion of University Boulevard East to remain closed for several hours.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.