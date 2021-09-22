2 arrested after car crashes into Zydeco Bar in Birmingham

Traffic News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Zydeco bar

Photo Courtesy Birmingham Police Department

October 02 2021 06:00 pm

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two suspects have been arrested after reportedly crashing a car into a Birmingham bar late Tuesday night.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, two suspects reportedly drove their car into the Zydeco Bar on the 2000 block of 15th Street South. After the crash, the suspects fled the scene before being arrested by authorities.

Witnesses told CBS 42 that the crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Several people at the bar said that the driver was kicked out of the bar earlier in the night. One person did sustain minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

Central AL Traffic & Roadway Headlines

More Traffic