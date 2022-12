A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 19-year-old is dead following a head-on collision in Chilton County Friday evening.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Antonio Amiru Hinton, of Verbena, died when the vehicle that he was a passenger in collided head on with another car on Alabama 22 around 4:35 p.m.

Hinton was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is continuing to investigate the accident.