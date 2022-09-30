A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An 18-year-old was killed Thursday afternoon after the truck they were driving left the roadway and overturned in Blount County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the teen was not wearing their seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred along New Harmony Road near the town of Summit in Blount County. No further information has been released at this time as an investigation into the crash continues.