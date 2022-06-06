COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating an ATV crash that left a 17-year-old dead and a 19-year-old injured.

According to ALEA, the crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. on June 1 on Pelican Lane in Coosa County. Officials say the two teens were driving in the ATV when the vehicle left the road and struck a tree. Neither teen was wearing their seatbelts and they were ejected.

Both teens were taken to a local hospital where the 17-year-old later died. No information has been released on the 19-year-old’s condition at this time.

No other information has been released at this time as the investigation is still ongoing.