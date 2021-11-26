16-year-old killed, 13-year-old injured in multi-vehicle crash in Marengo County

MARENGO COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Arlington 16-year-old was killed and another teen was injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Marengo County Thursday night.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the 16-year-old was driving along Alabama 25 near Pine Hill around 8 p.m. when their car crashed into another vehicle. The teen was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from their vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 13-year-old passenger in the teen’s car was also injured in the crash. They have been transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The cause of the crash has not been released at this time.

