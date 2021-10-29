1 killed in fiery car crash in Childersburg

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — One person has died after a car crashed into a tree and burst into flames in Childersburg on Thursday.

According to the Childersburg Police Department, officers were dispatched to Coleman Road and Pine Grove Road on Thursday on reports for a fiery car crash. On route to the scene, officers were informed that a person may still be in the car.

Witnesses said that the car hit a tree and burst into flames. Once the fire was out, officers confirmed that there was a person inside the vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. No further information has been provided at this time.

