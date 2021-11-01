1 killed in crash on I-59/20 near Fairfield

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is investigating a crash on I-59/20 near Fairfield that left one dead Monday evening.

According to Lt. Clemons with the Bessemer Police Department, the accident occurred when one vehicle was traveling in the wrong direction on the interstate between exits 115 and 116.

Bessemer PD assisted on the scene, but ALEA has taken over the investigation.

Traffic is backed up in both directions of the interstate.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.