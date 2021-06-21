1 killed, 1 hospitalized in Tuscaloosa crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman was killed and another was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on in Tuscaloosa Sunday night.

According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday night on Greensboro Avenue and 43rd Street, near Academy Sports on Skyland Boulevard. The driver who was killed was heading south on Greensboro and was making a left turn onto 43rd Street when her vehicle struck a sedan that was traveling north on Greensboro.

The woman in the SUV, who was in her late 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tuscaloosa paramedics extricated the 26-year-old victim from the sedan before she was taken by ambulance to DCH Regional Medical Center. Her injuries were very serious, but have since been labeled as non life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

