1 dead, 5 injured on Christmas in north Jefferson County crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash in Northeast Jefferson County that left one person dead and five others injured on Christmas morning.

According to JCSO, deputies were dispatched to Carson Road at Johnson Drive around 11:20 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies found that two adults and four children had been involved in a single vehicle accident.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The adult passenger was transported to UAB Hospital, while the four children were transported to Children’s Hospital to be treated for injuries. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

