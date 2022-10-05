SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A series of accidents along I-59 South involving multiple commercial vehicles left one person dead and at least five others injured Wednesday morning.

According to Springville Fire Chief Richard Harvey, the first crash occurred around 4 a.m. Wednesday near mile marker 152 when a commercial vehicle crossed the median and hit another commercial vehicle and a passenger vehicle head-on. The crash left one person dead and two others injured. The victims were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

While first responders tried to clear the lanes and investigate the cause of the crash, a second accident happened at mile marker 155 involving another commercial vehicle that hit five cars. One person was trapped inside their vehicle at the time of the accident with three people in total needing treatment for undisclosed injuries. One of the victims was airlifted to UAB Hospital.

A third accident occurred shortly thereafter at mile marker 156, according to Harvey. He said that those injuries were minor and they were taken to a local hospital as well.

The interstate stayed closed for a majority of the morning, causing delays from Springville down to Argo, about an eight-mile stretch. The causes of the accidents are still being investigated at this time.