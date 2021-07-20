1 dead, 2 injured in McCalla head-on collision

Traffic News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A head-on collision took the life of one and injured two others in McCalla on Tuesday.

Just after 7 a.m., Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a head-on collision on the 6500 block of Old Tuscaloosa Highway, near McAshan Ridge Road in McCalla.

One of the vehicles was occupied by a woman who was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the second vehicle, a man and a woman, were transported by ambulance to a local hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

Central AL Traffic & Roadway Headlines

More Traffic