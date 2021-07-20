1 dead, 2 injured in McCalla head-on collision

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A head-on collision took the life of one and injured two others in McCalla on Tuesday.

Just after 7 a.m., Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a head-on collision on the 6500 block of Old Tuscaloosa Highway, near McAshan Ridge Road in McCalla.

One of the vehicles was occupied by a woman who was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the second vehicle, a man and a woman, were transported by ambulance to a local hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

