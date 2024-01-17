WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman is dead and another was injured following a single-vehicle crash they were involved in Tuesday night.

Sherry M. Pike, 50, of Parish, was killed when the 2004 Ford Expedition that she was a passenger in left the roadway and overturned on Alabama 269 near the 38-mile marker at 9:39 p.m. Tuesday. Pike, who was reportedly not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, was thrown from the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, 49-year-old Jennifer L. David of Huntsville, was injured and taken to Brookwood Baptist Medical Center in Jasper for treatment.

No further information is available at this time as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.