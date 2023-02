BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are on the scene of a car crash that left on person dead and another injured Wednesday morning.

Capt. Orlando Reynolds with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service reported around 5:20 a.m. that first responders were on the scene of an accident in the 1800 block of Avenue I.

Reynolds said that one person was dead at the scene, and another was transported to UAB Hospital in critical condition. No other injuries were reported.