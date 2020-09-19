Tracking the Tropics: TS Beta. Winds of 60 mph.

Beta is showing signs of strengthening by the looks at lightening. This is a view from our satellite imagery. The deep reds show the energy of the storm.

Beta is heading north currently with winds at 40 mph. Beta is expected to become a category 1 storm before nearing Texas’ coastline. Landfall is expected on Wednesday afternoon north of Corpus Christi.

Rainfall will be heavy along the Texas coast and up through Louisiana. Rainfall will be start picking up Sunday.



The biggest impact for Alabama will be clouds. There is some rain in south Alabama tonight, but it shouldn’t get much farther north than I-85.