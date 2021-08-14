Tracking the Tropics: Fred expected to regain strength, and may pose more of a threat to Alabama.

BIRMINGHAM – Here is what you need to know. First, Fred’s interaction with Cuba made it a challenge for Fred to remain a well organized storm. As a result, when Fred emerged into the Gulf today, it had a weak center of circulation and the central pressure rose, which meant it was weakening. Essentially it’s an area of low pressure now.

That said, Fred will be moving into a favorable environment to re-intensify. Keep in mind though, there are some inhibiting factors as well, like stronger wind shear in the upper levels of the atmosphere, and sloppy center of circulation. Forecasts are indicating that Fred will overcome some of those inhibitors to strengthen into a tropical storm.



The track will ultimately bring Fred somewhere between Mobile Bay and Biloxi, MS. Now, most of Alabama will be on the right hand side of the storm. With us being on the right hand side of the storm we could see a few more rounds of rain, with embedded downpours. One or two spin up tornadoes cannot be ruled out either.