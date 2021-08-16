Tracking the Tropics: Fred Brings Downpours to Parts of East Alabama tonight

It will be a rainy and messy night as Fred continues to track north overnight. The center of circulation will stay right along the the Alabama/Georgia line. Early tomorrow morning, near sunrise, Fred begins veering to the northeast Across Atlanta.

The highest potential for rain is going to be to our south and east. Most rain in Alabama will happen east of I-65 with the most rain happening from Dothan down towards the I-10 corridor. Flash Flood watches are still in place for our eastern most counties.





Here is a quick timeline, as most of the rain will happen tonight while you sleep. And again, for us here in Alabama the heaviest rain will be right along the AL/GA state line. There may a few downpours from Anniston up to Centre and points east. By tomorrow morning, most of the heavy rain will be spinning towards North Georgia. West of I-65 hardly a drop. Birmingham should stay largely rain-free. For those that don’t see rain, will see clouds though. Highs tomorrow in the low to mid 80s.