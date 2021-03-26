Toyota Field going cashless, masks required during Trash Pandas games

MADISON, Ala. – When the Rocket City Trash Pandas begin playing in north Alabama on May 11, there will be a few things fans need to know.

Friday, stadium officials announced Toyota Field will be completely cashless.

All major credit and debit cards will be accepted across the stadium, including concessions, The Junkyard Team Store, the ticket office, and the parking lot.

Mobile payment options, such as Apple Pay and Google Pay will also be accepted stadium-wide, except for the ticket office.

For fans who don’t carry credit or debit cards, Trash Cash cards can be purchased with cash at The Junkyard or the guest services booth, as well as online in advance of game day. The stadium’s in-house form of payment, Trash Cash can be used for concessions, merchandise, and tickets. Unused balances on the cards will roll over from game to game and the cards are reloadable.

Parking will be done through the Clutch app (download for iOS here, Google Play here). Fans purchasing parking in advance will receive a discounted rate of $6/vehicle; paying at the entrance will cost $10/vehicle.

For the 2021 season, the stadium will also implement a clear-bag policy. While bags are discourgaed from being brought into the stadium, bags will be permitted, subject to a search and the following guidelines:

One clear bag no larger than 12″ x 6 ” x 12″

One gallon-size, clear freezer bag

One small clutch bag or purse no larger than 6.5″ x 4.5″

Some exceptions will be made for fans with health needs and parents bringing infants to games, according to stadium officials.

All fans will pass through a metal detector when entering the stadium.

MLB, who manages the minor league teams now, sent a memo to all the farm teams, saying the league will defer to local authorities regarding stadium capacity. For Trash Pandas fans, this means stadium capacity will be subject to guidelines from the State of Alabama and Alabama Department of Public Health.

However, MLB has said masks will be required at all games (except when eating) and teams must build a plexiglass buffer zone around the dugouts and bullpens to protect players.

MLB will strictly enforce the masking rule – for both stadium employees and fans – and Toyota Field will be enforcing social distancing in lines at stadium entrances, concessions, and in The Junkyard.

Stadium officials added more details on the masking policies and buffer zone will be released in the coming weeks.