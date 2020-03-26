Toyota extending production suspension at plants, including Alabama plant

This photo taken Feb. 14, 2013, shows the Toyota logo on a sign at the Pittsburgh Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Toyota says it hopes to prevent further cases after authorities ruled that one of its engineers killed himself after being repeatedly ridiculed by his boss. The company acknowledged the case, reported Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Due to the rising cases of coronavirus across Alabama and the world, Toyota has decided to extend its temporary suspension of car production across its plants.

The following statement was released from Kim Ogle, an analyst in corporate communications, for Toyota:

“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and decline in vehicle demand, Toyota is further extending the length of its production suspension at all of its automobile and components plants in North America, including Canada, Mexico and the U.S. The manufacturing facilities will remain closed through April 17, resuming production on April 20. Our service parts operations and finished vehicle logistics centers will continue to operate in order to continue meeting the needs of our customers. We will continue to monitor the situation and take appropriate action in a timely manner.”

Toyota has an engine factory in Huntsville called Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama that has been in operation for 18 years and employs approximately 1,400 people. They shutdown production Monday.

