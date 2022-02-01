BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — A town hall meeting will be held Tuesday night in Fultondale to address alleged illegal ticketing practices done by the Brookside Police Department.

State Rep. Juandalynn Givan and Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway will host the meeting, which will be held at the Jefferson County Training Facility at 6 p.m.

Major concerns expressed in the community include how many tickets are being given out by the Brookside Police Department, how the city is profiting from the practice, as well as jurisdictional boundaries not being followed by the department. Givan said it’s alarming the city is profiting from this and wants to improve enforcement in Jefferson County so that residents and people traveling throughout the community feel comfortable.

“What I want to do is create a mechanism for people the public citizens to show up,” Givan said. “They can bring documentation. They can bring copies of their tickets because what I’m also going to be asking is I’m going to be asking the city of Brookside to be accountable.”

Brookside Elviette Shelton had thoughts on the situation.

“People don’t even want to come over here because they hear about the police officers stopping every 5 minutes for no reason,” Shelton said. “They are always in a little cut somewhere ready to stop you and I just don’t understand it.”

Givan plans on taking feedback from the town hall meeting to Attorney General Steve Marshall to help further the investigation.

Attempts to reach city leaders in Brookside for comment were not successful.