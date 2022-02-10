BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — On Thursday night, Alabama Rep. Juandalynn Givan will hold another town hall meeting as she works to take action against alleged illegal ticketing that has taken place in the Brookside Police Department.

To help her efforts move forward, Givan is encouraging those that have dealt with unlawful treatment to attend the meeting and bring documentation to support any wrongdoing. This information will be sent to the State Attorney General’s Office.

Givan said that as more light has been shed on the issue, some local organizations have approached her about holding peaceful protests to spark change in the Brookside community. She said she has asked them to stand down, due to limited personnel and staff in the department. Givan said that so far, seven officers have resigned.

“I don’t want that area to be inundated with people protesting and something pops off and there is not enough adequate police service there to assist,” Givan said.

Givan said she’s working to ensure people’s valuables seized and money collected unjustly is returned. In addition she’s hoping to see Brookside Mayor Mike Bryan resign so that new leadership could be brought in. Givan advised the city to also consider allowing the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to use their services to police in that community.

“You had 6, 7, or 8 officers too many officers for a city of that size. They can actually take those funds to stay into the county sheriff’s department system and those funds will go towards pay role of those sheriffs,” she said.

Givan is emphasizing that those in the the community are safe and that their voices will be heard. Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr will also be looking into where funds were given for tickets outside of the Brookside jurisdiction. A percentage of fees collected should have been sent to Jefferson County.

The town hall meeting to address any concerns with the Brookside Police Department will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Carver High School.