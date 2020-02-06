1  of  21
Tornado touches down in Mississippi

Video Courtesy of Donna Pace

MAGEE, Miss. (WIAT/WJTV) — Damage has been reported after several storms moved through central Mississippi.

According to the Simpson County Emergency Management Agency, there is structural damage in Northeast Simpson County, after a tornado touched down in the area.

This is video from Highway 540 in Magee, Mississippi.

So far no deaths are reported.

