BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Chasers Sports Grill, a bar and grill located on 24th Street North in Birmingham, will temporarily close, it announced Thursday, citing difficulty operating during the World Games.

“Due to the World Games, all of our entrances have been blocked off,” the establishment posted on social media. “And no access passes were granted for staff. It will be too hard to operate under these circumstances.”

The restaurant said it will “be in full force” when it reopens on July 19.

The announcement, posted on social media Thursday, has been shared over a hundred times.

“Thank you so much Birmingham!” The restaurant posted later. “We really appreciate your voice. Let’s enjoy the history that’s being made in our community.”

The post, which expressed appreciation to city officials and the community, confirmed that the business will not reopen until after the conclusion of the World Games, an international sporting event being held in the city from July 7-17.