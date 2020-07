DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – A political tour bus caught on fire on I-59 in DeKalb County.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of the bus, decorated with Tommy Tuberville campaign graphics.

Authorities said the driver of the bus was not injured. A spokesperson for Tuberville said the bus caught fire on a test drive not long after maintenance. Tuberville was not aboard the bus.

The northbound lane of I-59 was shutdown.