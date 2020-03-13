1  of  19
Toilet paper litters roadside on I-49 in Arkansas

by: Heath Higgs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Thousands of feet of toilet paper littered the roadside on Interstate 49 near the Razorback Road Exit in Fayetteville on Friday.

Local supermarket shelves have been sold out of the product recently in response to the spread of the coronavirus.

We’ve reached out to Arkansas State Police for more information, but the source the dump is unclear.

