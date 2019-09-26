Toddler who was found unresponsive, submerged in bathtub has passed away

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It has been confirmed by Birmingham police that the toddler that was found unresponsive and submerged in a bathtub Wednesday night has passed away.
The child, one-year-old Annie Mills, was taken to the hospital for treatment Wednesday night after she was found in the bathtub unresponsive.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
