Toddler killed in school bus accident in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 3-year-old child has been killed in a school bus accident Friday afternoon in Calhoun County.

The Calhoun County Coroner said the child was with his father waiting on another child when the 3-year-old and was hit by the school bus.

The child has been identified as Elliot Ridge Morgan. He was pronounced dead at Regional Medical Center in Anniston around 4 p.m.

The incident happened on Bernard Couch Drive near Anniston around 3:30 p.m. First responders say children were on the bus at the time of the accident.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is still investigating the incident.

Dr. Eric Mackey from the Alabama State Department of Education released a statement about the accident:

“The events that unfolded today involving this wonderful little three-year-old child are devastating beyond comprehension. Our thoughts and prayers are with the child’s family and the entire White Plains community as well as the driver and all the school family. We send our deepest condolences to everyone impacted by this tragic loss.”

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.