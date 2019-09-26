Toddler found unresponsive submerged in bathtub, taken to hospital

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (9/26/19): The toddler has passed away.
A toddler was found unresponsive submerged in a bathtub Wednesday night.
The child was able to be revived and was taken to the hospital, according to the Birmingham Police Department.
No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.
LATEST POSTS
- Central AL Forecast: Dry, cool today; changes coming tomorrow
- Spanberger and other gun-owning legislators urge Senate to vote on bipartisan gun bills passed by House
- Manhattan to allow women to go topless, with restrictions
- White House reaches ceasefire agreement with Turkey while lawmakers on Capitol Hill weigh sanctions bill
- Outrage over federal agencies’ biofuel mandates