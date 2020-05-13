Toddler dies in Center Point, cause currently unknown

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A toddler was found dead in Center Point early Wednesday morning.

Center Point Fire Department responded to a medical call at the 1600 Block of 6th Street Northwest around 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a male toddler unresponsive.

The child was rushed to Children’s Hospital.

The coroner confirmed that the child died, but there is no current information on the toddlers’ identity or the cause of death. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing any further details at this time.

LATEST POSTS